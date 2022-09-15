2 Bay Village drivers cited for passing stopped school buses in same day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of motorists are facing separate citations from police for illegally passing stopped Bay Village school buses on the same day.

According to police, officers took a report on Sept. 9 at approximately 8:40 a.m. from a Bay Village City School District bus driver who said he was passed by a motorist while stopped on Osborn Road near Bracken Way.

Police reviewed video of the incident.

A 77-year-old man from Bay Village was identified and cited for passing the stopped school bus while the vehicle’s stop sign was out and flashers were on, according to investigators.

Additionally, a bus driver reported on Sept. 9 he was passed illegally by a motorist while dropping off students on Wolf Road.

The bus stop sign was deployed and its flashers were on, police said, when the 18-year-old Bay Village resident made the illegal pass.

Investigators reviewed video from the bus and identified the driver. She was later located and cited for passing a stopped school bus.

The charges for both drivers were filed with the Rocky River Municipal Court system.

19 News requested copies of the school bus video.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.