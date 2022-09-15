911 call released of witnesses hearing woman being beaten to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Katherine Burnheimer told 19 News on September 5th that she called the police and they took a long time getting to what turned out to be a murder scene.

“There’s a guy choking a girl in her house and he’s killing her right now. I need police and an ambulance,” Katherine Burnheimer said in a 911 call to the police.

Burnheimer said it took almost 25-minutes for the police to arrive, although the fire department got there fairly quickly. They wouldn’t go in the house because they had to wait for police back up.

“I told the police they needed to get there quick because he was killing her. They said they didn’t have a car available and they would send one out as soon as they could.”

When police did arrive they found 50-year-old Calvin Nettles sitting on Capek’s couch nude. He is being held on a 1-million dollar bond.

