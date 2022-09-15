2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

911 call released of witnesses hearing woman being beaten to death

By Harry Boomer
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Katherine Burnheimer told 19 News on September 5th that she called the police and they took a long time getting to what turned out to be a murder scene.

“There’s a guy choking a girl in her house and he’s killing her right now. I need police and an ambulance,” Katherine Burnheimer said in a 911 call to the police.

Burnheimer said it took almost 25-minutes for the police to arrive, although the fire department got there fairly quickly. They wouldn’t go in the house because they had to wait for police back up.

“I told the police they needed to get there quick because he was killing her. They said they didn’t have a car available and they would send one out as soon as they could.”

When police did arrive they found 50-year-old Calvin Nettles sitting on Capek’s couch nude. He is being held on a 1-million dollar bond.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

911 call released of witnesses hearing woman being beaten to death
911 call released of witnesses hearing woman being beaten to death
The killings, cover-up & manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman
The killings, cover-up & manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman
2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County
2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County
Diagnosed at 30 years old, breast cancer survivor shares exciting update
Diagnosed at 30 years old, breast cancer survivor shares exciting update