Browns great Joe Thomas: ‘This is a really special step for me’

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Thomas, who will enter the Browns Legends Program Sunday, said he’s proud of the honor and of his time in Cleveland.

“This is a really special step for me to be recognized by the organization and put my name amongst the greats of whoever wore a Cleveland Browns uniform, which when you look at all the Ring of Honors and the Legends clubs throughout the NFL, the Browns are almost incomparable,” the retired tackle said Thursday.

Thomas, the 3rd overall pick in 2007, started 167 games for the Browns and made 10 straight Pro Bowls. He also played 10,363 straight snaps, believed to be the longest such streak in NFL history.

“I tried to be reliable, I tried to be consistent,” Thomas said. “I tried to be always there for the guys around me to help them do their jobs as well as they possibly could, and that was what drove me to play through pain and play through injuries and show up every Sunday.”

The ceremony will occur at halftime of Sunday’s home opener against the Jets.

