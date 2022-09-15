Brunswick Police: 19-year-old man on probation arrested with loaded rifle in traffic stop

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police confirmed a 19-year-old man who was on probation was arrested after an officer found he had a loaded rifle during a traffic stop.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the car for an equipment violation in the 2700 block of Center Road at approximately 11:29 p.m. on Sept. 11, according to police.

Police said the officer noted the odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the car while talking to the driver.

The officer checked the car and found the driver was in possession of a loaded rifle, according to police.

Police identified him as 19-year-old Dre’Carra Hines of Strongsville.

He was arrested and taken to Medina County Jail, according to police.

Hines is currently on probation after being arrested for the theft of a firearm in September 2021, said police.

He was also previously arrested for a series of thefts from cars in November 2021, according to police.

Dre’Carra Hines (Brunswick Police)

