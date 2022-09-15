2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hazmat: Buildings evacuated after chemical release at Summit County business

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters responded to a hazardous materials incident at an area business on Thursday morning.

Investigators were dispatched just before 7 a.m. to a business on Home Avenue near East Tallmadge Avenue for a chemical release, according to authorities.

The business and other nearby buildings were immediately evacuated.

Road closures and traffic detours were also set up.

There were no injuries reported from the hazmat incident.

This is a developing story.

