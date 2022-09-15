2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police arrest man for murder outside a grocery story

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is now behind bars for the July murder outside the Save-A-Lot near W. 30th Street and Clark Avenue.

Cleveland police arrested Tykis Banks, 23, on Sept. 9.

Tykis Banks
Tykis Banks((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to officers, Banks shot and killed Gerrell Miles, 36, on July 26.

Police said Miles was selling merchandise on the sidewalk when Banks approached on a bike.

The two men started arguing and Banks shot him, said police.

“My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” said Thomas Miles. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”

Thomas Miles said Gerrell was scheduled to start his new job at the grocery store just days before he was killed.

““He went up there for the past two months trying to get a job from Save-a-Lot, picking up paper, pushing the car finally they decided we about to hire this guy,” said Thomas Miles.

Banks pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

He is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

