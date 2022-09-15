2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Schools CEO sees positives in district report card

By Brian Duffy
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Graduation rates in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District took a tumble and student achievement scores on the state testing were below state standards according to the latest state of Ohio report card, but district CEO Eric Gordon attributes that to the difficulties that arose during the pandemic.

Gordon chose, instead, to look at the positives of the state report care, significantly he said that the Cleveland District out performed the other seven large urban districts across the state.

The graduation rate in Cleveland dropped from 81% to 74% for the class of 2021, but that class Gordon said spent a good deal of time in remote learning mode, and then in hybrid learning which proved to be ineffective by any standard state wide.

Gordon said not only did students miss a great deal of one on one contact with teachers, they missed in school labs and group learning experiences - with some students simply found other things to do.

“They went to Amazon, the went to fast food where they were making $15 to $20 an hour and so we lost a lot of our kids to the pandemic in that grad year,” Gordon said, “But we can recover, we have 11 years of evidence that we can get the kids to the stage.”

Gordon said that achievement test scores - while not nearly at a level where he wants them to be - did rebound to pre-pandemic levels and the low early literacy scores, “have always been a challenge for us,” but he made a case that two areas of the report show that the district has made strides and is improving.

The district scored four stars out of a possible five in both progress and gap closing, two categories that are important, Gordon said in building the foundation of success.

The report card showed that the district exceeded student growth expectations based on past performances and that student subgroups, including English learners, Hispanics and African Americans had exceeded standards in closing educational gaps.

“The progress measure of four stars and gap closing on four stars shows we are catching up and that is where we have to focus,” said Gordan.

Gordon, who became CEO in 2011, has worked to raise the district graduation rate from a paltry 50% to over 80%, before the pandemic hit, is in his final school year as CEO of the district.

He said he will not let his impending departure keep him from doing what he can to help build on what he said is a report card that offers hope to the community.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

East 93rd tree issues fixed
Massive tree finally trimmed after damaging properties in Glenville
Joe Thomas
Joe Thomas
Classroom generic WHNS
Ohio Department of Education releases school report cards; see where your child’s district ranks
Warrensville Heights 3-year-old victim of fatal shooting
Warrensville Heights 3-year-old victim of fatal shooting