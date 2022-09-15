2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Dry pattern persists across northern Ohio through weekend (Northeast Ohio weather):

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This will be our final Fall-like evening for quite some time.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight.

For the next seven days, overnight lows will be primarily in the 60s, making for a much more Summer-like feel.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Some spots may even make it into the mid-80s on Sunday afternoon!

Our next disturbance will move through on Monday, facilitating the development of scattered showers to kickstart your week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Dry pattern persists across northern Ohio through weekend

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Dry pattern persists across northern Ohio through weekend
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Dry pattern persists across northern Ohio through weekend
Weather 10 p.m. Wednesday
Weather 10 p.m. wednesday
Summer-like warm-up begins Friday (Northeast Ohio weather)
Summer-like warm-up begins Friday (Northeast Ohio weather)