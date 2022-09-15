Dry pattern persists across northern Ohio through weekend (Northeast Ohio weather):

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This will be our final Fall-like evening for quite some time.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight.

For the next seven days, overnight lows will be primarily in the 60s, making for a much more Summer-like feel.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Some spots may even make it into the mid-80s on Sunday afternoon!

Our next disturbance will move through on Monday, facilitating the development of scattered showers to kickstart your week.

