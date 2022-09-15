Dry pattern persists across northern Ohio through weekend (Northeast Ohio weather):
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This will be our final Fall-like evening for quite some time.
Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight.
For the next seven days, overnight lows will be primarily in the 60s, making for a much more Summer-like feel.
Temperatures will climb into the 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Some spots may even make it into the mid-80s on Sunday afternoon!
Our next disturbance will move through on Monday, facilitating the development of scattered showers to kickstart your week.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.