Expungement clinic organizers hope resource fair will give Northeast Ohioans new life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not everyone is dealt the same cards in life.

Parent Marquis Starks is here to get the help he needs in raising his kids.

“I have five boys and five girls,” Starks said.

Simeon Best is the director of the Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry.

He told 19 News the expungement process removes barriers for folks, which leads to an equal chance at a successful career.

“These people represent our family members, they represent our friends and everyone in the community, so I feel really good about doing this,” he said.

For those who just got out of prison, there were 12 different employers offering not only jobs, but also resources that they can use at any time.

Ward 5 Councilman Richard Starr says doors need to open for individuals who have had a rough start in life.

“If you are at home and you have not been here and you need some resources, I urge you to get involved,” Starr Said.

All of this was free and open to anyone that needs a helping hand.

Coming back to Starks, he is looking forward to a bright future one that will be fruitful for him and his family.

“Yes, I am actually ready to go home and go through some of the things and sign up for a few of the different programs,” he said.

