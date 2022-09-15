Family desperate for answers after their son murdered in Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is hurting and desperate for answers after the murder of 31-year-old Robert “Berto” Hall, Jr. in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, during the early morning hours of September 8th.

Hall’s car crashed into a pole on W. 41st Street near Clark at around 5:45 Thursday morning. Good Samaritans who spotted the crashed car turned around and asked if he needed help, he said yes, and asked them to please call for help. His family believes those were likely his last words. The Willoughby man was taken to Metro Health by ambulance and that’s where he died.

Hall who was the father to a 2-year-old son had just come back home to spend time with his family, after working out of town for a construction job.

His mother and father who asked that we not disclose their names as a safety precaution are devastated, and believe their son was murdered by someone he knew and trusted. They tell 19 News he was shot in the back, inside his car and witnesses say they saw two males jump out of the crashed car and run from the scene.

His mother through tear-filled eyes told 19 News, “To shoot him in his back and leave him there, it’s the worst feeling to know that somebody did that to him and they are trying to get away with it. Robert is not going to let just anybody in his car, and he’s definitely not going to let just anybody sit behind him without knowing who they are.”

Hall’s father has major concerns about who would murder his son and why, but he’s also wondering if his son’s life could have been saved, because good samaritans tell the family they called 911 several times, and one of them even was so desperate to get their son help they went to the neighboring fire station and banged on the door until someone responded.

Now, the family says the only way they can begin to find some level of peace is if someone who witnessed what happened would come forward and tell detectives what they know, they do believe someone saw something.

The victim’s cousin who also asked that we not use her name as a safety precaution tells 19 News,

“The whole snitching rule or however that goes, I don’t know, but this is what I do know, he was someone’s loved one, as he could easily be someone else’s loved one. If you saw something, say something. You don’t want anyone waling around here that is capable of doing that to someone else’s family.”

But this family is not only emotionally devastated over the loss of a son, but concerned financially about how they can give him a proper funeral service and burial because he had no life insurance. Sadly, the family is like a growing number of others who never expected to bury a child or loved one due to gun violence or murder. Now, they have set-up a Go Fund Me account in their son’s name hoping to raise the $10,000 needed to lay him to rest, and hope to raise the funds by September 20th.

Hall leaves behind a 2-year-old son, his parents, 4 sisters and his brother, along with many cousins and friends.

If you have any information or tips that could lead to arrests and prosecutions in this case contact Cleveland Police Detectives. You can also call Crime Stoppers with information at 216-215-2992. You can remain anonymous.

