Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted the man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month.

Roger Herring was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Roger Herring ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside a home on Magnolia Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

When officers arrived, they said they found both men on the floor of the home, bleeding profusely.

The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was transported to Marymount Hospital and then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the 47-year-old as Christopher Pate and the 19-year-old as Christopher Pate. (Source: Latasha Adams (Cleveland Crime and Remembrance Alert))

Herring was arrested a short time after the murders.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 16.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.