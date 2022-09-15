2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Guardians streak stopped by White Sox 8-2

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians’ 6-game win streak is over after an 8-2 loss to the White Sox Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Chicago jumped on starter Hunter Gaddis for 3 runs in the 2nd inning and 7 runs in all.

Gaddis allowed 8 hits, 5 of them homers, in just 4 innings.

Yoan Moncada had 4 hits for the Sox and Jose Abreu added three.

Cleveland now welcomes Minnesota to town for a crucial 5-game series this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Joe Thomas is headed to the Pro Bowl
Browns great Joe Thomas: ‘This is a really special step for me’
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the...
Guardians win 6th in a row, sweep Angels
FILE - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Cleveland Cavaliers hold introductory press conference for Donovan Mitchell
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll