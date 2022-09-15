Guardians streak stopped by White Sox 8-2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians’ 6-game win streak is over after an 8-2 loss to the White Sox Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Chicago jumped on starter Hunter Gaddis for 3 runs in the 2nd inning and 7 runs in all.

Gaddis allowed 8 hits, 5 of them homers, in just 4 innings.

Yoan Moncada had 4 hits for the Sox and Jose Abreu added three.

Cleveland now welcomes Minnesota to town for a crucial 5-game series this weekend.

