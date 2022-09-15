2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man charged with assaulting Willoughby officer to undergo mental health evaluation

David Koubek
David Koubek(Source: Willoughby police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Thursday morning court hearing for the 64-year-old man charged with assaulting a Willoughby police officer was rescheduled.

According to court documents, the preliminary hearing for David Koubeck was continued while the Mentor man is transported to Windsor-Laurelwood mental health care facility for an examination.

Koubeck is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and speeding in connection to the Sept. 10 traffic stop on Lost Nation Road.

David Koubeck
David Koubeck(Source: Willoughby police)

Video released by the Willoughby Police Department allegedly shows Koubeck and the female officer get into a physical struggle on the side of the road before a group of good Samaritans arrive to help restrain the uncooperative man.

Caught on camera: Good Samaritans help Willoughby officer subdue uncooperative driver

After the incident, the Willoughby police officer was evaluated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

Koubeck’s preliminary hearing in Willoughby Municipal Court was rescheduled until Sept. 22.

