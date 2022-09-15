CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents have reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team because a huge tree has branches on top of three homes in Glenville.

Wesley Walker, who owns one of the homes in the 700 block of East 93 Street, told 19 News on Tuesday his family has owned the home since the 1950′s.

“It’s on my roof, it’s damaging their roof, it’s damaging the sidewalk and causing water to fill up,” said Walker.

19 News learned the city of Cleveland actually owns the tree.

Officials with the city’s Urban Forestry Department said the tree is on the list to get pruned, but the job had to be contracted out.

“They say yeah you know were going to get to it, but it hasn’t happened,” said Walker.

City officials promised 19 News the job would be done by the end of the week - and today we checked back with Walker and his neighbors.

Massive tree finally trimmed after damaging properties in Glenville

Walker told 19 News construction workers showed up Wednesday morning around 7 a.m., and were done trimming the tree by noon.

“When there’s little issues like this, that can really improve the neighborhood, you know its good that they attend to it and I’m sure your influence didn’t hurt,” said Walker.

