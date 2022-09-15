2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mystery Caller poses as North Olmsted City Official to cancel Burlesque Drag show

By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Someone took the law into their own hands to get a live drag show shutdown, posing as a city official and convinced a business owner he had to cancel the event.

“I just wanted to bring a little love and tolerance and acceptance to our community” David Kovatch said.

Kovatch, owner of the Best Damn Tacos in North Olmsted, is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ community.

He hosts a live burlesque drag show like this one, often.

He was supposed to host another one in September, but that has changed.

Kovatch said he was forced to postpone the show after someone called one of the performers, claiming to be a city official.

That caller claimed the show violated North Olmsted laws.

“They quoted a bunch of blue law codes kind of related to old obscenity laws and said we would get in trouble if we had the show” Kovatch said.

He was distraught, and went on social media to announce the show was off.

Kovatch then called the city to hopefully come up with a resolution. That’s when he was hit with the shocking news.

The mystery caller was a fake - someone who didn’t want to see the event happen.

“I’ve gotten some backlash and some hate from that, threats and things like that. but someone’s taken it a further step this time” Kovatch said.

Kovatch shared he believes the mystery caller intended to target a specific group.

“Oh yes, the LGBTQ community” Kovatch said.

He said he hopes to find the caller with the help of police and hold them legally responsible.

