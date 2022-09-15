Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry pattern to persist through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slightly cooler air mass is in place today thanks to a front that rolled in off of the lake last night. The wind will be out of the northeast and north. A mix of sun and clouds this morning will give way to a sunny sky this afternoon. Most high temperatures today in the 70 to 75 degree range. A little warmer in the Akron-Canton area. A blocking pattern across the country keeps most of the East dry, including Ohio through the weekend. The active weather will be west of our region for now. Warming starts to take place tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. We will be above 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

