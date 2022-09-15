Ohio Department of Education releases school report cards; see where your child’s district ranks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Education released the annual batch of report cards for districts and individual schools across the state.

The report cards are meant to give parents, teachers, and legislators a look at what areas in districts or schools are performing well and what components need improvements.

New for this year, schools were given a rating out of five stars in several components instead of the traditional “A” through “F” overall grading system.

The overall rating is expected to return to the 2023 report cards.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.