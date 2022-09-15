2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio police: Suspects stole $1,600 worth of baby formula, other items

Baby formula theft suspect
Baby formula theft suspect(Source: Columbus police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio’s capitol city are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a large amount of baby formula.

According to investigators from the Columbus Police Department, a male and female suspect loaded up shopping carts with approximately $1,600 worth of baby formula and other household items before leaving the Hilliard Rome Road store without paying.

The crime comes as families continue to struggle in the search for baby formula during a nationwide shortage.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Columbus police detectives at 614-645-2092.

