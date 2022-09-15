2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership indicted by a grand jury

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of felonious assault.

Bedford police said Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road.

First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his left hip area.

The victim, Brian Headon Jr., was taken by paramedics to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Hyundai of Bedford has not replied to 19 News’ questions about Mach’s employment status or policies on firearms in the workplace.

Mach will be arraigned on Sept. 30 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

