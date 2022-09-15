2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tallmadge cat gets head stuck in jar for 4 days due to improper recycling

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tallmadge Fire Department implores the community to properly dispose of trash and recyclables after a feral cat spent four days running around the neighborhoods with her head stuck in a jar.

Residents spent four days trying to catch her as she ran around the neighborhood, according to TFD.

Given the situation, she was not able to care for her new litter of kittens, said TFD.

TFD said the cat and her kittens were all safely caught, and the kittens will be adopted out once they are ready.

“It was through the tireless effort of the residents of the Grand Woodlands neighborhood that followed her throughout the night hours on many nights to finally catch her,” TFD stated. “Without their intervention, she certainly would have had a much different outcome.”

TFD shared the following message in hopes this situation can be prevented in the future:

“Please, please, please make sure that your trash and recycle items are inside of a container with a lid and the items inside have the lid on too if possible.

Kimble Recycling (Tallmadge’s provider) provides containers with lids and prefers that lids remain on the items inside to help keep their shape for the sorting machine. Also, if you see open containers that could cause an entrapment for an animal, please pick them up and discard of them appropriately.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

