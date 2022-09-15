Warrensville Heights 3-year-old victim of fatal shooting

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 3-year-old has died after Warrensville Heights police said they were the victim of a shooting.

According to police, they responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway around 9:41 p.m. yesterday.

The child was found with a gunshot wound, and was immediately taken to Metro Hospital, police said, where they were pronounced dead.

Warrensville Heights police said this is still an ongoing investigation.

