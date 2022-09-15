2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake police offer free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

Steering wheel lock (CLUBS) (Source: Westlake police)((Source: Westlake police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police now have a limited supply of steering wheel locks to give away to Kia and Hyundai owners, due to the large amount of thefts of those vehicles nationwide.

From Aug. 5-Aug. 11, five Kia’s and one Hyundai Accent were stolen in Westlake alone.

Vehicle owners just need to stop by the Westlake Police Department with proof of ownership of their car.

Hyundai supplied the locks to police, because they said they are concerned about the recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai model vehicles.

Starting Oct. 1, people will be able to purchase a security kit at all Hyundai dealerships across the country.

The security kit targets the method of entry thieves are using to access those vehicles, said Hyundai.

