Wickliffe police investigate possible attempt abduction of 11-year-old girl

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery driver is one of two people who stopped to help an 11-year-old girl after someone may have tried to abduct her earlier this week, said Wickliffe police.

According to officers, this happened at 3:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 on Lloyd Road at Clayton Avenue.

As the child was walking northbound on Lloyd Road, an older white man wearing a yellow shirt and driving a dark grey Volkswagen SUV with dark rims was stopped at the stop sign on Clayton Road, said police.

Wickliffe attempt abduction
Wickliffe attempt abduction

The driver waved her to cross and then turned right and pulled up next to the girl.

Witnesses said the driver spoke to the girl and gestured towards the rear of his SUV.

When the girl appeared scared and starting crying, the deliver truck driver, Antwain Kellom, said he put his truck in park, ran towards the girl and called 911.

The driver of the SUV then drove away from the scene.

Wickliffe police said they have received no other reports of similar incidents, but are interested in speaking with the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Coolick at 440-943-1234.

