2 East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft during traffic stops, prosecutors say

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two East Cleveland police officers accused of theft during traffic stops were indicted Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, allegedly stole from multiple citizens while on duty between July 2020 and July 2021, according to prosecutors.

Willie Sims (left) and Alfonzo Cole (right) (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Prosecutors said Cole is facing charges of aggravated robbery, grand theft, theft, petty theft, theft in office and tampering with records, while Sims is charged with aggravated robbery, theft and theft in office.

The men will appear in court for arraignment at a later date, prosecutors said.