2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

2 East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft during traffic stops, prosecutors say

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two East Cleveland police officers accused of theft during traffic stops were indicted Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

2 East Cleveland police officers arrested in connection with felony theft charges

Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, allegedly stole from multiple citizens while on duty between July 2020 and July 2021, according to prosecutors.

Willie Sims (left) and Alfonzo Cole (right)
Willie Sims (left) and Alfonzo Cole (right)(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Prosecutors said Cole is facing charges of aggravated robbery, grand theft, theft, petty theft, theft in office and tampering with records, while Sims is charged with aggravated robbery, theft and theft in office.

The men will appear in court for arraignment at a later date, prosecutors said.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

File photo
Bay Village nursing assistant accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms pleads not guilty
Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19
Man accused of killing Bedford dad, son pleads not guilty
Rayquan Bryant, wanted for aggravated robbery, carjacking
Crime stoppers offering reward for Cuyahoga County carjacking suspect
East Cleveland Police file photo (Source: East Cleveland Police)
Organization hosts press conference to expose alleged corruption in East Cleveland