Bay Village nursing assistant accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms pleads not guilty

File photo
File photo(Bay Village Police Department Facebook page)
By Julia Bingel and Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The nursing assistant accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Bay Village assisted living nursing assistant accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms

Ladasia Vinson, 21, of Cleveland is facing the following charges:

  • burglary
  • theft
  • money laundering
  • possession of drugs
  • identify fraud

Bay Village police arrested Vinson for theft and identity fraud on June 1.

Vinson is accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms at O’Neill Healthcare, where she was working as a contracted Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

Police said the offenses occurred between April 1 and June 30.

Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy Fuerst continued Vinson’s bond of $1,500.

She is due back in court on Oct. 3 for a pretrial.

