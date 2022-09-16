Chardon parents upset over board member’s ‘inappropriate’ way of checking for students violating dress code

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, are you OK with a man standing outside of school, checking out your child for dress code violations?

Some Chardon Schools parents are definitely not OK with this.

They say school board member Todd Albright was doing just that, and his actions are inappropriate.

Albright along with the superintendent stood at the corner of North Street and Allynd Boulevard for the impromptu dress code checks. As students walked by, they would stare and make sure their clothes were school-approved.

Was it a case of a school board member doing his due diligence or just plain creepy? That’s up to you to decide.

Chardon High School parent Sara Koch Haueter said, in a widely shared post on Facebook, she doesn’t want an elected school board member to make students feel “uncomfortable” or “embarrassed.”

“When I vote for a school board member, my assumption is that person will monitor the education of my children, in the best interest of my children,” Haueter said. “I do not elect a school board member to be the morality monitor and judge of my children.”

Albright told 19 News his intent was to make sure everyone was following the rules.

“My attempts to bring about the perspective of the community regarding this issue were through the chain of command, go through the superintendent,” Albright said. “I asked the superintendent to come down with me to what the community sees.”

Chardon Schools told 19 News it’s the superintendent’s job to respond to board members’ requests. The school district said administrators held meetings with students about dress code policies.

Principals at both the high school and middle school reported minimal dress code violations in the first few days of the school year.

“If I had known this was going to be blown up into this sort of scenario, I honestly never would have done that,” Albright said.

Some Chardon students are planning a protest next week in response to Albright’s actions. It’ll be held after school hours.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.