2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland man’s water bill more than 2 thousand dollars for home he says has no water access

By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Michael Payne and his brother bought a house on Maud Ave. in Cleveland 5 years ago.

They were hoping to flip it and make a profit, but there’s an outstanding water bill that is keeping them from moving forward.

According to bill from the Cleveland Water Department, Payne owes them more than 2 thousand dollars.

But Payne says that can’t be right because the water pipes in the house have been cemented shut since they owned the house. Forcing them to call the water department.

“They’re wondering why we’re not taking care of this bill and we’re explaining, that we don’t have a bill because we never had the water on,” said Payne.

Payne showed 19 News two bills, the first from September of last year. Stating they owed 644 dollars, but the meter amount read 0.

The other was from a couple of months later, for more than 2 thousand dollars. Again, the meter amount read 0.

Payne confused, and frustrated, he called the 19 News Troubleshooter team hoping we could help get this sorted out.

“A couple people have asked if we’re willing to sell it, but if we do they’ll be in the same situation we are,” said Payne.

Our team contacted Cleveland Water they told us Payne has been charged almost 20 dollars a month for the past 9 years for access to water.

When we asked how this could be since Payne said his pipes were cemented close, they said they had no record that there wasn’t access.

They suggested Payne sign up for an inspection so that they can confirm that this is the case.

Payne, agreed to do so immediately.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Chardon Dress Code
Chardon parents upset over board member’s ‘inappropriate’ way of checking for students violating dress code
Not just arts and crafts, local company helps battle breast cancer
Not just arts and crafts, local company helps battle breast cancer
Organization hosts press conference to expose alleged corruption in East Cleveland
Organization hosts press conference to expose alleged corruption in East Cleveland
Komen Logo
Not just arts and crafts, local company helps battle breast cancer