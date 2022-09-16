2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crime stoppers offering reward for Cuyahoga County carjacking suspect

Rayquan Bryant, wanted for aggravated robbery, carjacking
Rayquan Bryant, wanted for aggravated robbery, carjacking(Source: Crimestoppers)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect of three separate carjacking incidents.

Rayquan Bryant is wanted for three counts of aggravated robbery, resulting from the three carjacking incidents, Crime Stoppers said.

According to a release, the incidents took place in Garfield Heights, Independence and Rocky River, between Aug. 17 and 18.

During these crimes, Crime Stoppers said an AK-47 was brandished, adding a firearms specification to Bryant’s charges.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Bryant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

