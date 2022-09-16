First Energy CEO retires effective immediately

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) – Steven E. Strah president and CEO of FirstEnergy announced his retirement from the company effective immediately, according to a press release from First Energy.

FirstEnergy Corp said that John W. Somerhalder II, chair of the FirstEnergy Board of Directors, has been named interim president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 16, 2022.

Mr. Somerhalder will continue to serve as chair of the FirstEnergy Board and work closely with the company’s executive team. The FirstEnergy Board will commence a search of external candidates to identify a permanent CEO. The Board of Directors has completed its previously announced management review, according to the press release.

“I look forward to working with the company’s executive team and dedicated FirstEnergy employees to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and shareholders,” said Mr. Somerhalder. “With the Board’s continued support, I welcome the opportunity to lead the company during this transition and oversee the continued execution of our strategy to become a more resilient and forward-looking company, positioning the business for long-term stability and success.”

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Steve for his many contributions and years of service to FirstEnergy and wish him well in his next chapter,” said Lisa Winston Hicks, lead independent director of the FirstEnergy Board. “In our search, we will look to identify a visionary leader to continue driving strong performance across the business while continuing to foster an environment of uncompromising integrity and shared responsibility to execute on the company’s strategic priorities. As we conduct this search for a permanent CEO, we are fortunate to have a leader of John’s caliber and experience to step into the role on an interim basis to ensure that the company continues building on its strong momentum.”

“It has been a great honor to be part of the FirstEnergy family for more than 38 years,” Mr. Strah said.  “I want to express my gratitude to the extremely dedicated employees, as well as our incredibly talented management team. I believe the future holds great opportunity for this organization.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

