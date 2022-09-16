Friday Football Frenzy Week 5
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 5 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Baillie Burmaster and Marck Schwab takes you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:
Glenville @ Collinwood
John Adams @ John Hay
Strongsville @ Medina
Akron North @ Brush
Oregon Cardinal Stritch @ Gilmour Academy
Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Olmsted Falls @ North Ridgeville
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.
