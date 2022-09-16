Friday Football Frenzy Week 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 5 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Baillie Burmaster and Marck Schwab takes you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Glenville @ Collinwood

John Adams @ John Hay

Strongsville @ Medina

Akron North @ Brush

Oregon Cardinal Stritch @ Gilmour Academy

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Olmsted Falls @ North Ridgeville

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

