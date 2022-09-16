2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Friday Football Frenzy Week 5

Friday Football Frenzy WEEK 4
Friday Football Frenzy WEEK 4
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 5 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Baillie Burmaster and Marck Schwab takes you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Glenville @ Collinwood

John Adams @ John Hay

Strongsville @ Medina

Akron North @ Brush

Oregon Cardinal Stritch @ Gilmour Academy

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Olmsted Falls @ North Ridgeville

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Week 2 Pro Football Hall of Fame Player of the Week: St. Edward’s - Wyatt Gedeon
Week 2 Pro Football Hall of Fame Player of the Week: St. Edward’s - Wyatt Gedeon
Collin Week 1 POTW
Week 1 Pro Football Hall of Fame Player of the Week: Mentor- Collin Orosz
Friday Football Frenzy Week 4
Friday Football Frenzy Week 4 Pt. 3
Friday Football Frenzy Week 4
Friday Football Frenzy Week 4 Pt. 2