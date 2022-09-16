Hopes for new grocery store after previous Dave’s Market is purchased

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Collinwood neighborhood took a major hit when Dave’s market across the street from the Euclid Beach Park closed.

But, 19 News has confirmed that on Sept. 13 the closed building on Lakeshore boulevard has been sold to Qasim Properties LLC.

While no official plans have been announced - all signs point to a new Simon’s grocery store going in at that location.

This is music to Kawana Little’s ears.

“They are able to just walk across the street or walk next door it would definitely be great for them to replace it with a supermarket,” she said.

Right now people in this area are experiencing what we call a food desert - some residents telling 19 News they’ve been getting their groceries from gas stations, noting that they aren’t always healthy.

Kimberly Dixon used to shop at Dave’s all the time.

She uses a wheelchair and tells 19 News she knows how hard it is to not have a close by grocery store.

“The elderly over here they have nowhere to go except the other side so it would be nice to have a store here again,” she said.

There is no word yet on when the work on the property will begin, but Little is hoping this grocery store opens sooner rather than later, so seniors here don’t have to rely on anyone else but themselves.

“For them to still be independent, and be able to and mobilize and still walk and be at a store that’s nearby to get groceries is important,” she said.

