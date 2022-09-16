2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

House fire in Elyria causes $200K in damages, fire department says

House fire in Elyria causes $200K in damages, fire department says
House fire in Elyria causes $200K in damages, fire department says(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said crews battled a house fire Thursday night that caused $200,000 in damages.

According to a news release, the blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a residence located on Hammer Court.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center changing to outpatient care only
Job fair at Tri-C amidst jobs being slashed at Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Job fair at Tri-C amidst jobs being slashed at Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Job fair at Tri-C amidst jobs being slashed at Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Pregnant woman falls into manmade hole in East Cleveland sidewalk
Pregnant woman falls into manmade hole in East Cleveland sidewalk
Massive tree finally trimmed after damaging properties in Glenville
Massive tree finally trimmed after damaging properties in Glenville