House fire in Elyria causes $200K in damages, fire department says

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said crews battled a house fire Thursday night that caused $200,000 in damages.

According to a news release, the blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a residence located on Hammer Court.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

