Job fair at Tri-C amidst jobs being slashed at Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -19 News told you Saint Vincent on East 22nd will be focusing on patients who can be treated in minutes or hours, as opposed to spending multiple days in the hospital’s care.

That means patients must find a new place for their needs and jobs being slashed.

Felesia Nettles, a staff nurse at St. Vincent for over two decades, is reacting the way anyone would.

She’s determined to find another opportunity here at the job fair at Tri-C.

“I can’t say it was a surprise like it’s sad but you know you gotta move on it was a great place to work I benefited from them greatly but it’s time to move on,” she said.

But why is this happening?

The hospital lost $3 million during the first month of the pandemic in 2020.

Julia Mason is the Chief nursing officer for new patients’ services at MetroHealth Medical Center.

“We are sad for the St. Vincent’s charity team we know that this is really heartbreaking for them,” she said.

Mason told 19 News she feels for people like Nettles, but insists there are options out there.

“Offering them an opportunity to join the Metro team if that’s something they are interested in,” she said.

She hopes everyone going through this situation can wipe away the tears, and find the courage to find that next job.

“Well at first it’s a little frightening but I’m actually excited about the new possibilities change is good it’s very good,” Nettles said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.