Man accused of killing Bedford dad, son pleads not guilty

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Roger Herring has been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside a home on Magnolia Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

When officers arrived, they said they found both men on the floor of the home, bleeding profusely.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was transported to Marymount Hospital and then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick set Herring’s bond at $100,000 cash or surety.

He is due back in court Sept. 26 for a pretrial.

