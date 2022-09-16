2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man injured during equipment fire at Cleveland Cliffs mill

Cleveland Fire
Cleveland Fire(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man was hospitalized after a front-end loader vehicle caught fire at a Cleveland Cliffs mill located on Eggers Avenue in the flats, according to Cleveland EMS.

A company spokesperson told 19 News that the contractor was injured when the vehicle caught fire while processing slag.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 8:45 pm.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

