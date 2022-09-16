Man injured during equipment fire at Cleveland Cliffs mill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man was hospitalized after a front-end loader vehicle caught fire at a Cleveland Cliffs mill located on Eggers Avenue in the flats, according to Cleveland EMS.

A company spokesperson told 19 News that the contractor was injured when the vehicle caught fire while processing slag.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 8:45 pm.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

