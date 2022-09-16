Medical examiner identifies Warrensville Heights child killed in fatal shooting

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 3-year-old shot and killed Wednesday night in Warrensville Heights has been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is Dontez Jones, of Warrensville Heights.

According to Warrensville Heights police, officers found the child shot after they responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway.

Jones died after being taken to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

The shooting remains under investigation.

