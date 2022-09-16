2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medical examiner identifies Warrensville Heights child killed in fatal shooting

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the shooting. Return for updates.
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 3-year-old shot and killed Wednesday night in Warrensville Heights has been identified.

Warrensville Heights police investigate shooting death of 3-year-old boy across from elementary school

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is Dontez Jones, of Warrensville Heights.

According to Warrensville Heights police, officers found the child shot after they responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway.

Jones died after being taken to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

