Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry through the weekend

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will start to shift east of Ohio today. A warmer air mass building in from the west. The forecast is looking dry all the way through Sunday. The next front will start to impact our area Sunday night and Monday. We went with a mix of sunshine and clouds today. High temperatures around the 80 degree mark. A milder night ahead as most will dip to around 60 degrees overnight. Partly cloudy sky tomorrow and a mostly sunny sky Sunday. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. Moderate humidity levels. We will watch out for some showers and storms in the area later Sunday night and through your day Monday.

