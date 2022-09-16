Operation Orange: Browns superfan, retired Chardon teacher shares decked out Browns themed house, car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone who drives around in a Browns themed PT Cruiser is one loyal fan.

In fact, Bert Hanson has never let his PT Crusier out of his sight, even when he retired as a Chardon public schools teacher, and decided to move to Arizona with his wife.

“I wrapped up my teaching career. I was going to spend a few more years there. Then my wife worked for US bank, and was able to retire. I love the climate. I love the surrounding cactuses and we just said let’s do this,” said Hanson.

When Bert and his wife were looking for places to settle down, Bert didn’t want your typical colonial, he wanted a place he could turn into his true gameday oasis.

“My daughter became involved in horses so we moved out and got a horse property,” he said. “And I just looked at the house and said I know exactly what that house is going to look like farmed up orange and brown. So painted the house last year at age 69, getting up on ladders and stuff. Two-tone. I have to say it really does look good.”

The final touch on the house was a Browns mailbox.

The next step on Bert’s list, find a Browns backers club in Tucson. That might have been the easiest thing to check off his Browns fan list.

He still makes it back to the dawg pound for games, a tradition he’s kept alive for decades.

“And I’m in section 119. Anybody who wants to look me up…every time I leave the stadium, I go why am I still doing this at my age,” said Hanson.

Michael Hanlon, with Chardon Schools superintendent, definitely remembers Bert.

“I actually was a neighbor of his living right down the street,” he said. “I know from interacting with our staff and students that he made strong connections with our students. He made strong connections with the community of Chardon. And as an educator, he had an exceptional reputation.”

