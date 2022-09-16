Organization hosts press conference to expose alleged corruption in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization will hold a press conference Friday to expose alleged corruption in the city of East Cleveland.

Chasing Justice LLC said officials are aware of illegal practices within the city government and police department.

Their event is set for 11:30 a.m. outside East Cleveland City Hall.

** 19 News will have livestreaming coverage available. **

Claims by the organization include:

Hiring of an auxiliary officer who did not attend basic training and is not appointed a peace officer by the state

Unlawful prosecution of Dominique Campbell

Assault of citizens by police officers caught on camera

Improper distribution of city money

Chasing Justice LLC said they are “seeking the arrest of certain persons within the police department who have assaulted citizens and violated civil and constitutional rights.”

The organization said affidavits were filed Friday morning with East Cleveland courts.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.