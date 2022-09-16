2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma Heights police welcome department’s 1st K-9 officer(Source: Parma Heights Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Heights Police Department is introducing its newest member: K-9 Officer Gunny Bennett!

Parma Heights City Council swore in K-9 Gunny during their Monday meeting.

(Photos show he could hardly contain his excitement to join the force.)

“Since Gunny hasn’t mastered English just yet, his handler Officer Smith stood in for him during the oath. But Gunny gave a high-five to his partner in agreement,” Parma Heights police joked in their announcement.

K-9 Gunny is the Parma Heights Police Department’s first K-9 officer.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

