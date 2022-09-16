2 Strong 4 Bullies
Smoke from nearly 100 western wildfires visible in Northeast Ohio
By Jason Nicholas
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While we’ve enjoyed plenty of sunshine the last couple of days, you may have noticed there’s a grayness or a milkiness haze to that sun. 

It’s not that pure, dark blue sun we typically see in the fall with dry air in place. 

The reason? Wildfires.

Nearly 100 wildfires are raging out west in Montana and Idaho. 

That smoke is transported across the country thanks to strong upper-level winds and quiet weather here in Ohio. 

In addition to seeing the hazy sunshine during the day, the smoke also means colorful and vivid sunsets and sunrises. 

The sky will appear orange. 

The moon will look a bit hazy as well.

Our smoke tracker shows that the smoke will thin out a bit as we head into the weekend, especially along the lakeshore.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

