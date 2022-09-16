2 Strong 4 Bullies
Warrensville Heights police investigate shooting death of 3-year-old boy across from elementary school

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed right across the street from Warrensville Heights Elementary School.

Ericka Wright has an 8-year-old son. He’s a 3rd grader at Warrensville Heights Elementary, right across the street from where the 3-year-old was shot Wednesday night.

“I’m a little speechless of course it’s sad but I feel like the violence lately has been bananas,” Wright said. “Guns are everywhere. Little kids are getting killed!”

Right now, it isn’t clear if the shooting was intentional or if it was just a horrible accident.

“It’s so close to his school,” the mother said. “There’s a lot of drama that happens across the street. There’s been plenty of times where I’ve picked him up and it’s been crazy arguing.”

According to police, they were called to an apartment building on Clarkwood Parkway a little before 10 P.M. Wednesday. Neighbors told 19 News the shooting happened at the shaker park garden apartments.

Police say they found a 3-year-old boy who had been shot. Paramedics rushed the boy to MetroHealth, but sadly he didn’t make it and died at the hospital. Wright says she fears for her son.

“1000%,” said Wright. “It’s just him and I right now and as a woman in today’s world I should not have to feel as insecure about just taking a casual stroll to school.”

19 News also spoke with a father who also has kids who go to the elementary school. He said the violence has been so bad he wanted to remain anonymous for his own safety.

“This where I grew up playing basketball like right at this park right here and Shaker Park is a project. All these neighborhoods around here are projects. Everybody don’t think about that cause we live in the suburbs.”

Parents would like to see a heavier police presence near these apartments and the school.

19 News is working to get more answers from police about exactly what happened.

