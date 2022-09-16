2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response

According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking.
According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking.(Source: MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today.

According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking.

OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New Pittsburg Fire Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, tended to the scene.

ODOT and the Wayne County Highway Department detoured traffic from the area.

The driver was still in the vehicle, according to OSHP, and additional HAZMAT resources were called from Richland, Ashland and Stark Counties.

Metro Life Flight Ground was also requested, OSHP said.

The initial investigation found that the driver, a 49-year-old man from Wooster, was driving westbound in the semi.

Officials said just west of the intersection of Elyria Road, the truck and trailer traveled into the grass median and overturned.

The load, later found to be a highly combustible petroleum product, began to leak from the trailer.

The driver was taken out of the vehicle, according to OSHP, and taken via Metro Life Flight Ground to Akron City Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron