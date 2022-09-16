Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today.

According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking.

OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New Pittsburg Fire Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, tended to the scene.

ODOT and the Wayne County Highway Department detoured traffic from the area.

The driver was still in the vehicle, according to OSHP, and additional HAZMAT resources were called from Richland, Ashland and Stark Counties.

Metro Life Flight Ground was also requested, OSHP said.

The initial investigation found that the driver, a 49-year-old man from Wooster, was driving westbound in the semi.

Officials said just west of the intersection of Elyria Road, the truck and trailer traveled into the grass median and overturned.

The load, later found to be a highly combustible petroleum product, began to leak from the trailer.

The driver was taken out of the vehicle, according to OSHP, and taken via Metro Life Flight Ground to Akron City Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

