Westlake police report car thefts, items stolen from cars

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police are reporting several auto thefts over a number of days between Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.

According to police, four vehicle were stolen over this period of time, with only one being recovered so far.

The vehicle include:

Sept. 8 - A resident of East Broadway reported that his Audi was stolen out of his driveway overnight. The key was accidently left in the unlocked vehicle, and the car was recovered on Sept. 14 in the area of East 39th in Cleveland.

Sept. 12 - A resident of Adelaide Court reported that his Honda CRV was taken from the driveway overnight. The key was accidently left in the unlocked vehicle. The SUV is entered in police databases as stolen.

Sept. 12 - A resident of Fitzroy Street reported that their Dodge Challenger was stolen out of the driveway overnight. It appears that the key fob was accidently left in the unlocked vehicle. The car is entered in police databases.

Sept. 13 - A resident of Excalibur Avenue reported that their Jaguar was stolen from the driveway overnight. It appears that the key fob was accidently left in the unlocked vehicle. The car is also entered into police databases as being stolen.

WPD also reported a number of thefts from vehicles including:

Sept. 12 - On Prince Charles - Cash and credit cards stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway.

Sept. 13 - On Jefferson Way - Three unlocked vehicles entered, nothing reported missing.

Sept. 13 - On Nottingham Court - Purse taken from an apparently unlocked vehicle.

Sept. 14 - On Bel Aire Circle - Firearm was stolen from an unlocked vehicle

Sept. 15 - On Regency Circle - Resident reported that their purse was taken from a vehicle on Sept. 12

Westlake police wants to remind citizens that although the department is utilizing available technology and extra patrols to attempt to detect and deter the groups coming into the city to steal from autos.

They said that the first step to protect property is for everyone to:

Lock up their vehicles and garages each and every night DO NOT leave keys in unattended vehicles Take all valuables, including firearms, purses, jewelry and purses from vehicles no matter where you park them

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.