5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after the Browns defeated the Detroit Lions 13-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns host the Jets Sunday in the home opener and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town, live from Platform Brew Co in Cleveland.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf and Josh Cribbs at 11 a.m. on 19 News.

The guys will discuss:

* The continued dominance of defensive end Myles Garrett

* Joe Thomas’ induction into the Browns Legends Program

* The impact of Steelers DE T.J. Watt’s 6-week absence

* Donovan Peoples-Jones’ role in the Browns offense

* What the team should do with running back D’Ernest Johnson

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on 19 News, and a live 5th Quarter airs immediately after the game on CW43.

