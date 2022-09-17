Akron police: 25-year-old man charged for allegedly killing woman in her own driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 25-year-old man has been charged with aggravated murder for allegedly murdering a woman in her own driveway on Sept. 17.

Antonio Miller was arrested on Sept. 16 at a home in the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.

Antonio allegedly shot and killed 50-year-old Tina Case in her own driveway on April 7 at around 10:35 p.m., according to previous reports.

Police found Case in her car at a home in the 600 block of Koerber Avenue, according to previous reports.

Officials previously indicated Antonio allegedly knew Case and waited for her to get home before ambushing her.

Antonio will be arraigned in court on Monday, Sept. 20.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.