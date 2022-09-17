2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron police: 25-year-old man charged for allegedly killing woman in her own driveway

Editor’s note: Below is a previous report by 19 News regarding the murder. Return for updates.
Antonio Miller was arrested on Sept. 16 at a home in the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue, according...
Antonio Miller was arrested on Sept. 16 at a home in the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 25-year-old man has been charged with aggravated murder for allegedly murdering a woman in her own driveway on Sept. 17.

Antonio Miller was arrested on Sept. 16 at a home in the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.

Antonio allegedly shot and killed 50-year-old Tina Case in her own driveway on April 7 at around 10:35 p.m., according to previous reports.

Shooter at large after killing 50-year-old woman in Summit County, police say

Police found Case in her car at a home in the 600 block of Koerber Avenue, according to previous reports.

Officials previously indicated Antonio allegedly knew Case and waited for her to get home before ambushing her.

Antonio will be arraigned in court on Monday, Sept. 20.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

(Source: Mansfield Police Department)
Ashland County Bomb Squad investigates item found at Mansfield home
Edward Wyley
Authorities search for missing Cleveland man with dementia
Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire
Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire
Ohio law enforcement agencies receive grants to prevent, investigate violent crime
Ohio law enforcement agencies receive grants to prevent, investigate violent crime