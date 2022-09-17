Ashland County Bomb Squad investigates item found at Mansfield home

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious item found at a Mansfield home.

Some residents are being evacuated from their neighborhood as the investigation continues.

According to Mansfield police dispatch, a demolition team found a mortar shell around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they were clearing belongings from an abandoned home.

The residence is located on Harker Street near Lida Street.

According to dispatch, the Ashland County Bomb Squad responded, and they have not confirmed if the mortar is live as of 4 p.m.

Dispatch said the bomb squad is conducting x-rays to determine if the mortar shell is a danger.

Mansfield police and fire departments are also on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

