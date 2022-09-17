Authorities search for missing Cleveland man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old missing man who has dementia.

According to a Missing Adult Alert, Edward Wyley walked away from his home on East 121 Street in Cleveland and has not returned.

He was last seen at midnight Saturday, according to the alert.

Wyley is described by authorities as standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 196 pounds.

His hair is gray and eyes are brown.

According to the alert, he was last seen wearing a multicolor jacket with a red shirt and red shorts.

Call 911 if you see Edward Wyley or know his location.

