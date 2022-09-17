Cleveland Cavaliers release 1st look of Donovan Mitchell in his new uniform

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers released a first look of All-Star G Donovan Mitchell in his new uniform on Sept. 17.

The first look comes days after Mitchell’s introductory press conference, held by the team on Sept. 14.

Cleveland Cavaliers hold introductory press conference for Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers hold introductory press conference for Donovan Mitchell Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Mitchell, prior to his introduction by the organization, was met by a huge crowd at the airport upon arrival and another throng of fans greeted him at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse press conference.

“You want to give your heart and soul for the people that show up for you,” Mitchell said during the conference. “I truly appreciate that. Night in and night out basis we’re going to be working for this city.”

that new new ✨ pic.twitter.com/RkXeSftdgM — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 17, 2022

The Cavs officially announced they acquired the All-Star in a trade with the Utah Jazz on Sept. 3. In return for Mitchell, the Cavs put together a package for Utah consisting of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, 2022 rookie Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two pick-swaps (2026 and 2028), according to a release from the Cavs.

The newest Cav will make his regular-season debut in Toronto against the Raptors on Oct. 19, and will make his Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse debut on Oct. 23 against the Washington Wizards.

