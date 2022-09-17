2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers release 1st look of Donovan Mitchell in his new uniform

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, center, holds up his jersey along with president of...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, center, holds up his jersey along with president of basketball operations Koby Altman, left, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff during an NBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers released a first look of All-Star G Donovan Mitchell in his new uniform on Sept. 17.

The first look comes days after Mitchell’s introductory press conference, held by the team on Sept. 14.

Mitchell, prior to his introduction by the organization, was met by a huge crowd at the airport upon arrival and another throng of fans greeted him at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse press conference.

“You want to give your heart and soul for the people that show up for you,” Mitchell said during the conference. “I truly appreciate that. Night in and night out basis we’re going to be working for this city.”

The Cavs officially announced they acquired the All-Star in a trade with the Utah Jazz on Sept. 3. In return for Mitchell, the Cavs put together a package for Utah consisting of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, 2022 rookie Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two pick-swaps (2026 and 2028), according to a release from the Cavs.

The newest Cav will make his regular-season debut in Toronto against the Raptors on Oct. 19, and will make his Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse debut on Oct. 23 against the Washington Wizards.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

