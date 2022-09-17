2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians rally to nip Twins 4-3 in series opener

Cleveland Guardians logo(Cleveland Guardians)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians keep finding new ways to win.

Friday night the Guardiac Kids rallied from a 3-run deficit to beat Minnesota 4-3 at Progressive Field.

Pinch runner Ernie Clement scored the winning run, racing in from second base on an 8th-inning wild pitch.

“That’s as cool as it gets,” Clement said.

Cleveland has now won 7 games in its final at-bat.

Bailey Ober, the Twins’ 6-foot-9 starting pitcher, blanked the Guards for the first 5 innings, allowing just 1 hit.

However, Cleveland rallied with 3 against the Minnesota bullpen in the 7th.

Myles Straw singled in the first run, then Amed Rosario followed with a 2-run single on an 0-2 pitch to tie the game at 3.

Triston McKenzie was solid for Cleveland, allowing 3 runs in 7 innings while fanning eight.

Emmanuel Clase pitched the 9th for his 36th save.

A 2-run homer by Jake Cave in the 4th gave the Twins an early 3-0 lead.

The series continues with a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 1:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

